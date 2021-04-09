Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,131 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of LendingClub worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 285,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 487.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 126,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.08 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

