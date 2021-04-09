Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,695 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,695 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

