Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,478 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of CNA Financial worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 962,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,497,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

