Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,077 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Columbia Financial worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

