Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,575 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of SMART Global worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $3,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

