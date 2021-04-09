Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,130 Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Viela Bio worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Viela Bio by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Viela Bio by 85.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush cut Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

VIE stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

