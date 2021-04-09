Northern Trust Corp Sells 73,399 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.