Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,081 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Argan worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

AGX opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.69 million, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

