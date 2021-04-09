Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,133 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.92% of REX American Resources worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

