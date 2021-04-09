Northern Trust Corp Sells 94,892 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,892 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.95% of Matrix Service worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $355.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

