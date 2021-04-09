Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Harmonic worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harmonic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmonic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.98 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,682 shares of company stock worth $2,163,658 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.