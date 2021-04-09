Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.51 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.