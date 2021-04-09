Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.51 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.
In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
