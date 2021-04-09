Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $117.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $108.06 and last traded at $107.83, with a volume of 196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

