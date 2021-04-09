Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 296,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$28.17 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.66.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

