Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

