nOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00069458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00303848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00734555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,206.27 or 0.99158513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00708803 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

