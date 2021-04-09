nOS (NOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00290273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.00766867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,527.53 or 1.00069404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00727050 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

