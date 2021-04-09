NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 4,733 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $254.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

