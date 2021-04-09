Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $34,003.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,932. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.74. 48,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

