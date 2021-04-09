Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.25 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

