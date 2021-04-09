Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

