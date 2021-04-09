Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.05 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.25. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.
NVO traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67. Novo Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
