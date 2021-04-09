Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.05 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.25. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NVO traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67. Novo Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

