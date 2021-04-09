NPCoin (NPC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $169,191.58 and $105.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003753 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 270.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @npcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

