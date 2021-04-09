NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

