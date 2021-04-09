Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $45.22 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 452.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

