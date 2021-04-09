NuBits Trading Up 64% This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $15,926.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

