Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.30 million and $60,546.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.