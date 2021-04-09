Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Tops $0.20

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.29 million and $52,089.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00299324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.00778055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.97 or 1.00432280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00725118 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

