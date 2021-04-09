Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NUE opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Nucor has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 148.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 261,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Nucor by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

