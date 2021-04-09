Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $80.38. 61,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

