NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.29 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $232.29 million and $6.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,147,114,573 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

