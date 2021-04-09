NULS (NULS) Price Tops $1.34

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. NULS has a market cap of $133.89 million and approximately $70.99 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

