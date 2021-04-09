Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,514 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Groupon worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,658,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,301,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

GRPN opened at $48.61 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.