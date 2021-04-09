Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,957 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hanesbrands worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.