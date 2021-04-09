Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 81,563 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,346.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AON by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Shares of AON opened at $235.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $238.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

