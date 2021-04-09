Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,789 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $185.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

