Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Rayonier worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

