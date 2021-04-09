Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Cohen & Steers worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $2,034,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,263.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

CNS opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

