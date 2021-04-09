Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 104,650 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,650 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

