Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 168,671 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of First BanCorp. worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

