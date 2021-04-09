Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 20,689 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

