Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ingredion worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

