Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,647 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.