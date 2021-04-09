Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of AMERCO worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock opened at $618.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $249.45 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average of $462.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.