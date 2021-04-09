Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Franklin Electric worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

