Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Phreesia worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $2,235,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,526 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,344. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.