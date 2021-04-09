Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of LivaNova worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

LIVN stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

