Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Graham worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Graham by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Graham by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $612.36 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $634.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

