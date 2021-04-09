Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Donaldson worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

DCI opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

