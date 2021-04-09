Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Patterson Companies worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,507,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

